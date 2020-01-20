Cambodia’s delegations pay Tet visits to Kien Giang
Kien Giang (VNA) – Representatives from Cambodian localities and agencies have paid visits to the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
During their meetings with Kien Giang’s leaders, officials of the provinces of Takeo, Kampot, Preah Shihanouk, Koh Kong, and Kep, together with those from the Royal Cambodian Gendarmerie and the General Department of the National Police, highlighted and appreciated cooperation results between Cambodian localities and Kien Giang.
They expressed their admiration for socio-economic-cultural achievements recorded by the Vietnamese locality in 2019.
Heads of the Cambodian delegations said they hope that on the basis of the fine relations and extensive cooperation between Kien Giang and Cambodian localities, the two sides will continue to enhance their bonds in the coming time.
For their part, leaders of Kien Giang province wished for everlasting friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia in general, and between Kien Giang and Cambodian border localities in particular.
The two sides hoped that localities along border areas of the two countries will support each other in many fields for mutual development.
They underlined the necessity for Vietnamese and Cambodian border localities to closely coordinate in building a border line of peace and friendship and addressing issues related to social order and security in land and sea border areas, saying that the two countries’ localities need to respect and strictly implement agreements and treaties signed between the two governments./.
