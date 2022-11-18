Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth has praised the relationship between the two neighbouring countries, which are celebrating the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.



In an interview granted to the press following Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s trip to Cambodia to pay an official visit from November 8-9 and attend the 40th and 41st Summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Related Summits from November 10-13, Chay Navuth stressed that the bilateral relationship is “very outstanding” and the two countries “have very good cooperation” in all sectors, including education, national defence and healthcare.



In 2020 and 2021 – the first two years of COVID-19, the two countries cooperated closely to prevent the pandemic from spreading among the community, he noted.



Recalling PM Chinh’s official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of his counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen, the ambassador said the two leaders attended a trade and investment promotion forum in Phnom Penh on November 8.



This demonstrates that leaders of both countries have “very good intentions” to level up bilateral trade, he said.



Chay Navuth used the occasion to call on Vietnamese investors and visitors to come to Cambodia on flights launched between Vietnam and Phnom Penh and the UNESCO- recognised Angkor Wat temple complex in the Cambodian province of Siem Reap.



Moreover, Cambodia has introduced a new investment law that is very attractive with a lot of incentives, he noted.



Asked about the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, the ambassador emphasised that Cambodia received substantial support from Vietnam to fulfill its ASEAN 2022 Chairmanship, especially in terms of technology and human resources.



Following the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, Cambodia will will host the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly from November 20-25.



Themed “Advancing Together for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient ASEAN”, the 43rd AIPA General Assembly will be presided over by Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly of Cambodia and Chairman of the 43rd AIPA General Assembly.



Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation to pay an official visit to Cambodia and attend the 43rd AIPA General Assembly.



Regarding this, Ambassador Chay Navuth said this will be the first trip to Cambodia of Hue in his capacity as the NA Chairman, and there will be a lot of things to come.



The Vietnamese and Cambodian legislatures have learned from each other, shared experience and exchanged visits, he said, praising the Vietnamese side’s donation to the Cambodian NA to build its new headquarters.



He also lauded Vietnam as an active member of AIPA, noting his belief that the country will make further contributions to AIPA as well as Cambodia’s hosting next week./