Under the resolution, Ho Chi Minh City will build and develop Can Gio district into a green, innovative, and eco-friendly city.

Authorities will focus on developing high-quality eco-tourism resorts, improving technical and social infrastructure, raising living standards, and effectively setting up the government management system.

The average total production value of the district is set to increase 20.7 percent in the 2021-2030 period.

The proportion of services is forecast at 74.7 percent of total production value, while annual per capita income is to reach 182 million VND by 2030.

All street lighting and public transport are to use clean energy./.

VNA