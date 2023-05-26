Environment Business community critical in fight against illegal wildlife trade: seminar A seminar held in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, on May 24 underlined the business community’s critical role in fighting illegal wildlife trade and consumption.

Environment Dangerous levels of UV rays reported across country Almost all localities across Vietnam on May 24 experienced a dangerous level of ultraviolet (UV) rays, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Vietnam’s largest garbage collection campaign to come back Themed "Pick Up Rubbish – Reach Out Global", the campaign ‘Clean Up Vietnam’ will return for the fifth time with a larger scale and an increased number of participants.

Environment Hanoi to clean up, refurbish West Lake Tay Ho district People's Committee will soon submit to the Hanoi People’s Committee a draft regulation on the management and exploitation of the West Lake – the biggest freshwater lake in the city.