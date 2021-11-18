Sci-Tech Hanoi aims to develop smart agriculture The capital city has implemented many high-tech agricultural production models in order to move towards smart agriculture. However, the city will have to pay more attention to promoting the application of science and technology as well as training high-quality labour resources.

Business Vietnam to be fastest-growing e-commerce market in Southeast Asia by 2026: Report Vietnam is expected to be the fastest-growing e-commerce market in Southeast Asia by 2026, with e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) reaching 56 billion USD by 2026, 4.5 times the estimated value of 2021, according to a report by Facebook and Bain & Company.

Business Suggestions made for sustainable development of maritime economy To successfully carry out the strategy for sustainable development of Vietnam’s maritime economy, due attention is needed to science - technology, overhaul of relevant laws and policies, and enhancement of international cooperation, according to experts.

Business Vietnam wins big tea contract with Malaysian partner Nam Son Co., Ltd and Asia Tea of Vietnam will supply tea to Kong Wooi Fong Tea Merchants Sdn Bhd based in Malaysia under a contract worth up to 2 million USD.