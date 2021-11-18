Can Tho company to export 15,000 tonnes of rice to RoK
Trung An Hi-tech Farming JSC in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has won a bid for 15,000 tonnes of rice from the Republic of Korea, CEO Pham Thai Binh announced on November 17.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – Trung An Hi-tech Farming JSC in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has won a bid for 15,000 tonnes of rice from the Republic of Korea, CEO Pham Thai Binh announced on November 17.
Under the contract, the company will export 15,000 tonnes of 100-percent broken rice at a Free-on-Board (FOB) price of 369 USD per tonne, to be delivered to the RoK’s Port of Gwangyang sometime between March and June 2022.
Since the beginning of 2021, Trung An has won contracts to ship 48,763 tonnes of rice of different types to the RoK. This year, the RoK granted a 50,000-tonne quota for rice imports from Vietnam.
In the third quarter of this year, Trung An’s revenue declined 8 percent year on year to 500 billion VND (22.08 million USD). However, its pre-tax profit surged 66 percent to 40 billion VND, the highest ever since it was listed on the Hanoi Exchange (HNX) in 2019.
The rice exporter expects to earn 3.5 trillion VND in revenue and 105 billion VND in post-tax profit in 2021./.