Can Tho (VNA) – A photo exhibition spotlighting the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh kicked off in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on August 16.



Hosted by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event exhibits 50 photos, which tell the story about the late President’s revolutionary career, his great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, and to the struggle of countries worldwide for peace, national independence, democracy and social progress.



On the same day, a thematic exhibition introducing over 200 images, documents, and artifacts featuring the art of shaping and decorating lotus motifs on artifacts of various materials such as ceramic, wood, metal, and fabric, opened in the framework of the event.



According to Dao Thi Thanh Thuy, deputy director of the department, these exhibitions are part of series of events to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).



The exhibitions will last until September 30, and December 5, 2022, respectively./.