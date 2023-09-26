Can Tho plants 1,000 cork trees to prevent riverbank erosion
A launching ceremony to plant 1,000 cork trees to prevent erosion along rivers in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho was jointly held by the municipal People’s Committee and the Dutch Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on September 26.
Delegates at the launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) - A launching ceremony to plant 1,000 cork trees to prevent erosion along rivers in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho was jointly held by the municipal People’s Committee and the Dutch Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on September 26.
At the event, cork trees donated by Blue Dragon organisation were planted on the dike of Tan Loc island in Tan Loc ward.
According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Ngoc He, climate change has caused enormous impacts on people and the community. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has recognised Vietnam's Mekong Delta region as one of three deltas in the world that are critically affected by climate change.
The growing of cork trees was necessary to adapt to natural disasters and climate change in the locality, He said, adding that this is also a practical activity to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Netherlands.
He expressed his belief that the cork trees will be carefully cared for, contributing to preventing riverbank erosion in Thot Not district.
Dutch Consul General in HCM City Daniel Stork expressed his joy when visiting Can Tho city and participating in the tree-planting activity.
He said that the Netherlands and the Mekong Delta share similarities and both are affected by climate change, so this was a practical activity in a bid to prevent erosion along rivers in Can Tho./.