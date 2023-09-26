Environment HCM City strives to reduce GHG emissions In its action plan to respond to climate change in the 2021-2030 period with a vision until 2050, Ho Chi Minh City has rolled out various measures to realise its target of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 10% and even 30% if receiving international support.

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago recognised as world natural heritage UNESCO announced the addition of a Vietnamese location to its list of world natural heritage sites at the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on September 16. The Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago is Vietnam’s first inter-provincial UNESCO-listed world heritage site.

Environment IFC: Climate investment opportunities in Vietnam to amount to 757 billion USD by 2030 The International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimates that Vietnam's climate investment opportunities will reach up to 757 billion USD by 2030, focusing on renewable energy, green construction, energy efficiency and transportation, said IFC's Regional Director for the Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions Group Allen Forlemu.

Environment Rare primate returned to nature in Binh Phuoc province The forest ranging department of Dong Phu district, the southern province of Binh Phuoc, said it joined hands with competent authorities to release a female stump-tailed macaque into the nature.