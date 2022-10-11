At the event (Photo: thesaigontimes.vn)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho welcomes the Republic of Korea’s SK Energy Co., Ltd. to develop a hydrogen project in the city, given that clean energy is crucial for the city to promote sustainable development and environmental protection, Nguyen Van Hong, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee said.



He made the statement on October 11 while hosting a reception for Lee Dong Uk, a senior advisor at SK Energy who is visiting Can Tho to conduct a field survey for the project. The project aims to supply hydrogen for public transport and heavy vehicles.



Hong said more than that, Can Tho and the Mekong Delta at large can potentially use hydrogen at refrigeration plants, seafood processing factories and cold storage facilities.



Can Tho supports the project, he stressed, and looks forward to SK Energy developing more hi-tech projects in the city as well as the region.



According to Lee Dong Uk, SK Group, SK Energy’s parent company, has plans for long-term development in the region, considering the Vietnamese Government has adopted a Mekong Delta Master Plan facilitating the development of clean energy in the region.



Green hydrogen is produced through water electrolysis, in which renewable electricity is used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen produced from electrolysis has many advantages as it can be stored as liquified gas, making it suitable for many sectors due to its ease of storage and transport.



Green hydrogen is viewed by the International Energy Agency (IEA) as key to the future of clean, safe and sustainable energy./.