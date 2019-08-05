Cao Bang beauty crowned Miss World Vietnam 2019

Luong Thuy Linh, a 19-year-old student from the northern province of Cao Bang surpassed 38 other contestants to take the crown in the final round of the recent Miss World Vietnam 2019 beauty contest.
VNA
Monday, August 5, 2019 - 9:26:00
