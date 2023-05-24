Business Phu Tho has first tea product given national five-star OCOP rating The “dinh” tea premium product of the Hoai Trung Tea Co. Ltd, based in Chi Tien commune of Thanh Ba district, the northern midland province of Phu Tho, has been rated five stars at the national level under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme.

Business Support policies must be practical for enterprises Experts have said that the support policies must be practical to ensure accessibility for enterprises.

Business Further interest rate cuts hoped to fuel money flows into real estate The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is set to further reduce regulatory interest rates on May 25, the third cut in a row since mid-March, expected to give a boost to the stagnant real estate market.

Business Businesses, farmers yet to benefit from recent coffee price hikes Over the past month, the price of coffee bean has continuously increased, reaching the mark of 60,000 VND (2.55 USD) a kilogramme, the highest in the past 15 years, in the Central Highlands provinces which are considered the country's "coffee capital".