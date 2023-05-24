Capital city fosters industrial development
In order to achieve the target of industrial growth of 7-7.5% this year, Hanoi has been implementing a series of solutions to support industrial enterprises in the capital city.
Data from the Hanoi Statistics Office showed that the industrial production index (IIP) is estimated to grow by 3.3% last month over the previous month and by 3.6% over the same period last year.
The index in the first four months of 2023 rose by 1.6% over the same period last year.
The labour utilisation index of industrial enterprises in the first four months of the year fell by 3.6% over the same period last year.
The city had 2,900 newly-registered enterprises last month, a year-on-year increase of 15%, raising the figure in the first four months to 10,300, up 13% from the same period last year.
Talking about the 1.6% growth of industrial production, Acting Director of Hanoi’s Department of Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan said that the reason was due to the city’s socio-economic situation, which takes place in a complicated global context.
Facing common difficulties, the capital city’s leaders had directed its Department of Industry and Trade and other departments in the area to implement synchronous and drastic solutions to promote economic recovery and development.
Therefore, the macroeconomic situation remained stable, inflation was controlled, and social security was ensured.
The municipal Party Committee, People's Council and People's Committee had focused on directing all levels, branches and localities to promote economic growth, speeding up socio-economic recovery and industrial production from the beginning of the year.
In particular, Hanoi would develop plans to organise fairs and exhibitions, connect businesses in supporting and key industries, so that companies could meet domestic and foreign partners to exchange, deploy and apply scientific and technical advances, connect consumption of machinery products, industrial equipment and proceed to export.
Besides organising specialised fairs of supporting industry products and key industrial products, most recently, the city has also organised a fair of industrial products, machinery and equipment and automation with the participation of domestic and foreign supporting industry enterprises from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), and Thailand.
Through fairs and exhibitions, enterprises manufacturing and trading supporting industrial products, machinery and equipment of Hanoi in particular and the whole country, in general, could introduce and promote products, and connect production between enterprises in the supply chain, said Lan.
It would help raise standards of quality and competitiveness of products, meeting customers' needs.
Besides the support of the authorities, now businesses in the capital were also trying to maintain and develop production, said Lan.
Notably, the industrial production index of enterprises in Hanoi last year grew significantly more than in the first quarter of this year, showing that industrial enterprises in the city had gradually stabilised, she added.
Businesses were actively seeking orders in the industrial field. Companies are also searching for new markets while maintaining and keeping the traditional markets.
Besides organising fairs, exhibitions, and trade promotion programmes to promote industrial development, Lan said that the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade would continue to carefully monitor and grasp the difficulties and problems of enterprises to propose to the competent authorities and especially the Hanoi People's Committee to solve them promptly.
In addition, the city would support businesses in the fields of capital, science and technology, and trade promotion so that companies could continue to promote development and retain labourers./.