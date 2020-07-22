Society Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Europe Close to 280 Vietnamese citizens in Romania, Poland and some nearby European countries have been repatriated on a flight that landed at the Da Nang International Airport, the central city of Da Nang, on July 22.

Society Khanh Hoa to spend 9 billion VND annually to remove wartime UXO The 6th-tenure People’s Council of the central province of Khanh Hoa has adopted a resolution approving a project to remove bombs, mines and other explosives left by war in the province, to be carried out from 2021-2025.

Society HCM City implements child labour prevention project A child labour prevention and reduction project has recently been launched in Ho Chi Minh City following approval of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, said the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.