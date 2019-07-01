Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Nearly 309 million tonnes of cargo were handled through Vietnam’s seaports in the first half of this year, up 13 percent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration.Of the figure, container cargo exceeded 9.1 million TEUs.Seaports in the central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Ha Tinh and Binh Thuan recorded the highest hikes in the volume of freight.In June alone, seaports nationwide dealt with over 51.46 million tonnes of cargo, a rise of 15 percent against the same period last year, with container cargo exceeding 1.5 million TEUs, down 4 percent year-on-year.Vietnam currently has 44 seaports with total design capacity of 470-500 million tonnes of cargo a year. –VNA