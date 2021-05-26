Cement corporation’s output surges despite pandemic
The Vietnam Cement Industry Corporation (VICEM) produced and sold 9.72 million tonnes of cement from January to April, a year-on-year rise of 12.1 percent amid the complex developments of COVID-19.
According to VICEM Chairman Bui Hong Minh, the corporation has paid due regard to pandemic prevention measures to maintain stable business operations.
Besides keeping member companies updated on the COVID-19 situation, VICEM has also directed them to remain vigilant in fighting the pandemic, he said, adding that all companies have been ordered to enhance their prevention measures, including body temperature checks for workers and guests, the preparation of essential medical supplies, the strict implementation of the Ministry of Health’s “5K message”, and the installation of negative pressure booths.
Meetings have been held online and social distancing measures put in place, while billboards have been placed around companies to raise staff awareness.
To ensure safety in the corporation’s production, VICEM has ordered member units to operate concentrated quarantine centres within their plants, he said./.