Business Foreign banks to arrange funds for LNG-fired power plants PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) has said that a consortium of Citibank and Ingbank will arrange funds for the construction of its gas-fired power plants Nhon Trach 3 and 4 in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on February 17, up 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 14).

Business State capital in Viglacera to be fully divested in 2020 The Construction Ministry will divest the remaining State capital in ceramic and tile producer Viglacera Corporation this year, said head of the ministry’s Enterprises Management Department Dao Minh Thanh.