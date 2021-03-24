Business Vietnamese, Russian firms cooperate for tourism recovery A memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Vietnamese and Russian enterprises were sealed in Moscow on March 24 in a bid to offer mutual support in terms of information and technology solutions for better tourist flows amid COVID-19.

