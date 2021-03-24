Central Vietnam among world’s 7 lesser-known destinations to consider visiting post COVID-19
Thien Mu Pagoda in Thua Thien-Hue (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - US news channel CNBC listed central Vietnam among seven lesser-known destinations in the world to consider visiting in the post-COVID-19 era, according to Nhan dan (People) Online.
CNBC noted that many international tourists to Vietnam head north to Hanoi and Ha Long Bay or south to Ho Chi Minh City. Those who do venture to the centre typically go to the old town of Hoi An, the glitzy hotels outside of Da Nang or to the historic sites of Hue and My Son.
Another attraction in the country’s interior is the colossal Son Doong Cave. First explored in 2009, only 1,000 travellers are permitted to explore it each year, a limit put in place to protect the cave, which is believed to be one of the largest and most magnificent in the world.
With Vietnam continuing the suspension of international flights and the halting of entry for all foreigners, except for special cases, as a measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, CNBC has urged its readers to visit the country once the pandemic passes.
Traveller habits are changing as people across the world are bypassing big cities in favour of smaller destinations that attract fewer tourists, and outside activities such as hiking and biking are drawing greater interest than before, CNBC said.
The channel also included other destinations worth visiting post-pandemic like Normandy in France, Kagawa in Japan, and Dandenong in Australia./.