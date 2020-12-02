Health Diabetes in younger adults on the rise The incidence of type 2 diabetes in younger adults has increased dramatically in Vietnam, doctors have said.

Health Vietnam posts key achievements in HIV/AIDS prevention A total 213,097, or 85 percent of all people in Vietnam infected with HIV, were aware of their status as of September, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Deputy PM calls for greater efforts to eliminate AIDS by 2030 Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked localities to actively build and submit to authorities for approval plans on HIV/AIDS prevention and control to 2030, as well as solutions to ensure financing for the task.