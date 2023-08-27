Hotline: (024) 39411349
Culture - Sports

Challenge yourself with paragliding in Da Nang

With an ideal take-off location, great weather and beautiful scenery, Da Nang city has become a paragliding hotspot in Vietnam.
VNA

  • Paragliding teams from Vietnam and Laos in the skies over Da Nang. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Parachutes glide over My Khe Beach in Da Nang. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Motorised paragliding teams prepare before taking off at Man Thai Beach. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The renowned Linh Ung Pagoda under paragliders. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

