Cham ethnic people’s signature pottery products
Artisan Truong Thi Gach, 80, makes a pottery product with Apsara pattern (Photo: VNA)
Kneaded by hand, Bau Truc ceramic products are standalone items demonstrating the talent and unique craftwork of the artisans in the village (Photo: VNA)
Artisan Dang Thi Trang, 48, shapes a pottery product (Photo: VNA)
Having been kneaded by hands, pottery products are dried in shade (Photo: VNA)
Artisans from Bau Truc village make final touches on pottery products (Photo: VNA)
Bau Truc pottery products are fired in straws and firewood instead of in an oven like those elsewhere (Photo: VNA)
After being cooled off, pottery products have a natural earth tone (Photo: VNA)
Bau Truc pottery products are still used widely by Cham ethnic community in the region (Photo: VNA)
Bau Truc pottery decoration item (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
Pottery statues reflect rich religious values of Cham ethnic people (Photo: VNA)
Cham ethnic women carry pottery vases on their heads (Photo: VNA)
Making pottery products is a cool experience of tourists to Ninh Thuan province (Photo: VNA)