Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 15:51:56

Culture - Sports

Cham festival opens in Phu Yen

The fifth Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of Cham Ethnic People was kicked off in the central province of Phu Yen on August 19.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Festival introduces northwestern region’s ethnic culture

Festival introduces northwestern region’s ethnic culture

ASEAN Family Day 2019 held in Hanoi

ASEAN Family Day 2019 held in Hanoi

Famous Khmer pagoda on Vietnam-Cambodia border area

Famous Khmer pagoda on Vietnam-Cambodia border area

Nguyen Dynasty’s nine tripod cauldrons national treasures

Nguyen Dynasty’s nine tripod cauldrons national treasures

Vietnamese Guinness record of bamboo pole dance set

Vietnamese Guinness record of bamboo pole dance set

Manulife Da Nang International Marathon 2019

Manulife Da Nang International Marathon 2019

Hue promotes tourism growth potential

Hue promotes tourism growth potential

Last descendant making Hang Trong folk paintings

Last descendant making Hang Trong folk paintings

Others