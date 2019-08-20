Cham festival opens in Phu Yen

The fifth Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of Cham Ethnic People was kicked off in the central province of Phu Yen on August 19.
VNA
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 14:20:00
Print
Festival introduces northwestern region’s ethnic culture
ASEAN Family Day 2019 held in Hanoi
Famous Khmer pagoda on Vietnam-Cambodia border area
Nguyen Dynasty’s nine tripod cauldrons national treasures
Vietnamese Guinness record of bamboo pole dance set
Manulife Da Nang International Marathon 2019
Hue promotes tourism growth potential
Last descendant making Hang Trong folk paintings