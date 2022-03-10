Business Industrial real estate market bouncing back with mega projects The industrial real estate market, frozen over the past two quarters by the COVID-19 pandemic, is bouncing back with new and expanded projects.

Business Vietnamese Embassy in Italy supports settlement of suspected cashew nut export scam The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy is actively seeking ways to support the settlement of a suspected scam related to 100 containers of cashew nuts exported the European country.

Business Ministry looks to address hurdles in agri-exports to Russia, Ukraine Diversifying markets will help Vietnam mitigate the potential negative impacts of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on agri-forestry-fishery trade, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.