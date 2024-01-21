Cherry blossoms show off radiant beauty
Cherry Blossoms (Sakura) are traditionally associated with Japan, blooming in spring. In Vietnam, cherry blossoms are cultivated in various highland areas from north to south.
In Vietnam, cherry blossoms are cultivated in various highland areas such as Sa Pa (Lao Cai province), Moc Chau (Son La province), Mang Den (Kon Tum province) and Da Lat city (Lam Dong province). (Photo: VNA)
Cherry blossoms shine brightly on Moc Chau plateau, Son La province. (Photo: VNA)
Cherry blossom trees seem to adapt well to the soil and climate of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Cherry blossoms primarily come in three main colours: red, pink, and white. (Photo: VNA)