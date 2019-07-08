A road with cherry-like apricot trees in Da Lat city, Lam Dong province (Photo: VNA)

- A ceremony has been held in Lac Duong district, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to launch a campaign to plant 1,000 cherry-like apricot trees in Lang Biang plateau.The event aimed to call for organisations, enterprises and individuals to join hands to improve the environment and make it ‘greener.’The funds for the campaign were estimated at around 700 million VND. The organising board, Dalattourist and Viettravel companies, has launched the ‘Lang Biang Trail’ event to raise the funds, featuring the participation of about 2,000 people.After the launching ceremony on July 6, the first trees were planted on Lang Biang mountain.Cherry-like apricot – Mai Anh Dao - has become a specialty in Da Lat city. The flower blooms in pink in the first months of the year to welcome the spring. The trees mostly grow in Da Lat city and forests in Lac Duong district. - VNA