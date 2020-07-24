Child drowning prevention project in Yen Bai gains positive results
A project on child drowning prevention carried out in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai has reaped positive results, according to the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
At a event to assess the project implementation in 2019 (Photo: www.baoyenbai.com.vn/)
The project, sponsored by the US-based Bloomberg Philanthropies, has been launched in 15 communes of the province’s three districts of Luc Yen, Yen Binh and Van Yen since April last year.
Numerous activities were held to raise public awareness of drowning prevention and provide survival swimming and water safety skills to children between age 6 and 15.
A report of the department showed that after one year, some 900 children learnt how to swim and 600 families received guidance on child drowning prevention.
In addition, 80 teachers were provided with trainings and certificates on swimming and water safety teaching, while 150 kindergarten teachers and 135 collaborators went under trainings in drowning prevention skills. A swimming pool was built at a school in Van Yen district.
Yen Bai recorded 16 drowning cases among children in 2019, down from 25 cases in 2016./.
