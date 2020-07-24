Society Quang Tri awards “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” title to 84 women The authorities of the central province of Quang Tri on July 24 held a ceremony to award and posthumously present the “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” title to 84 local women whose husbands and children sacrificed their lives for national independence.

Society Heroic Vietnamese Mothers are “silent soldiers”: NA Chairwoman Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has described HeroicVietnamese Mothers as “silent soldiers” during the struggle for national defence.

Society Remains of soldiers reburied in Binh Phuoc Authorities in the southern province of Binh Phuoc held a ceremony on July 24 at the province’s martyr’s cemetery to rebury ten sets of remains of soldiers who laid down their lives during wartime.