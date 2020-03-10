Chinese diplomat thanks HCM City hospital’s care for citizens
Chinese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Wu Jun visited the city-based Cho Ray hospital on March 10, showing his gratitude for the hospital’s staff for their efforts to care for the health of Chinese citizens over the past time.
Chinese COVID-19 patient (pink T-shirt) thanks Cho Ray hospital doctors for curing him (Source: VNA)
Given the long-term relationship between China and Vietnam and their increasing trade exchange, Wu said that more and more Chinese people are visiting or working in Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.
Cho Ray hospital is a reliable address for Chinese citizens when they have any health problems, he affirmed, highlighting that two Chinese men who were infected with the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 were successfully treated and discharged from the hospital recently.
The Chinese diplomat expressed his hope for closer coordination between his office and the hospital in the fight against the disease.
Doctor Nguyen Tri Thuc, Director of Cho Ray hospital, said that his staff always try their best to fulfill the role of caring for public health.
Under the Health Ministry’s direction, they will exert efforts to treat all foreigners, including Chinese, who come to Vietnam and are found positive for the SARS-CoV-2, he added.
On this occasion, the Chinese office and the China Business Association – Ho Chi Minh City branch granted 600 N95 medical face masks and 100 million VND (about 4,500 USD) to Cho Ray hospital to support Vietnamese health workers in the COVID-19 fight./.