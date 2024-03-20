Chairman of the Soc Trang provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Lau (R) receives Chinese Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Wei Huaxiang. (Photo: https://thoidai.com.vn/)

Soc Trang (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Soc Trang province coordinated with Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to organise a meeting between enterprises of China and local businesses on March 20.



Speaking at the event, Tran Van Lau, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, presented local economic strengths, saying the Mekong Delta province boasts significant potential in agriculture, with an annual rice output exceeding two million tonnes and aquatic products totaling over 375,000 tonnes. The province's export turnover surpassed 1.5 billion USD last year with rice alone constituting nearly one-third of the export value, amounting to 450 million USD.



He highlighted key projects that are expected to create a driving force for Soc Trang’s development in the future, including Tran De seaport projects, the Chau Doc-Can Tho-Tran De expressway and the Dai Ngai bridge over the Hau River, which connects Soc Trang with Tra Vinh and further to Ho Chi Minh City.



Lau said Soc Trang prioritises attracting investment in high-tech and organic agriculture, agricultural production associating with processing, supply chain and consumption of farm products.

The locality is calling on businesses to invest in expanding high-quality service and trade industries in combination with tourism projects, aiming to develop synchronously tourism, resort, and entertainment services, he added.



During the meeting, representatives of major Chinese economic groups and businesses of Soc Trang province discussed issues related to production and business activities, and their strengths as well as exchanged development orientations in the future and industries that attract investment in the locality.



Chinese Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Wei Huaxiang praised the province's agricultural prowess, particularly highlighting the globally acclaimed ST25 rice, alongside its fruits and seafood products.



Soc Trang province has a lot of potential for economic development, so many Chinese businesses are interested in looking for cooperation and investment opportunities in the province, he said.



The provincial leader said he anticipated that through the meeting, Chinese businesses will discover opportunities for cooperation with local enterprises, thus contributing to speed up the friendly relationship between Vietnam and China./.