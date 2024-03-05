Health Master plan on healthcare network by 2050 approved The Prime Minister on February 27 issued a Decision approving the Master Plan on the healthcare network for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Society Blood donation festival collects nearly 9,000 units nationwide Nearly 9,000 units of blood were collected nationwide during the Xuan Hong (Red Spring) festival from February 18-25, the biggest annual blood donation campaign, reported the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).

Videos Organ transplants: Remarkable healthcare milestone While Vietnam may have begun its journey in organ transplants four decades later than the rest of the world, its progress in the field has been nothing short of extraordinary. Through remarkable efforts, Vietnam’s healthcare sector has posted significant milestones and made a name for itself on the global medical stage.