World Regional small firms prioritising investment in technology Investment in technology is the top investment priority for small enterprises in Southeast Asia this year, according to a survey.

World Indonesia listed among upper-middle income countries by WB Indonesia is now an upper-middle income country, an upgrade from its previous status as lower-middle income, according to the World Bank’s latest country classifications by income level published on July 1.

ASEAN Cambodia’s rice exports rise in first half Cambodia earned over 264 million USD from exporting 397,660 tonnes of rice in the first half of 2020, up 41 percent against the same period in 2019, according to the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF).

World Myanmar: Death toll in jade mine landslide climbs to 113 The death toll from a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant township, Myanmar’s Kachin state has climbed to 113 as more bodies were recovered on July 2, according to a statement by the country’s Information Ministry.