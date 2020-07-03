Chinese firm to carry out 160-mln-USD logistics project in Cambodian capital
The Cambodian private transport sector currently faces a severe shortage of lorry parking (Source: Phnompenhpost)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – China Good Cars Holding Ltd is looking for a strategic location for its proposed 160-million-USD modern heavy vehicle parking terminal on the outskirts of Phnom Penh to serve as a major gateway into the capital, the Phnom Penh Post reported on July 2.
Company representatives recently met with Phnom Penh municipal Governor Khuong Sreng to discuss the project.
Spokesman of the Phnom Penh Municipal Hall Met Meas Pheakdey said the capital city strongly supports the project, given the severe shortage of lorry parking in the capital.
Cambodia Logistics Association President Sin Chanthy stated that the facility, once operational, will improve freight transportation and logistics in the country.
He said the private transport sector currently faces a severe shortage of lorry parking.
The number of registered vehicles in Cambodia rose 13 percent last year. Newly registered vehicles last year totalled 640,183, including15,956 heavy vehicles, 92,958 cars and 531,269 motorcycles.
The COVID-19 is seriously affecting the country’s logistics sector, with 10-15 percent of firms forecast to go bankruptcy in the next three months./.