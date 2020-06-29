Cambodia: bicycles’ exports near 200 million USD in first five months
Cambodia earned 197 million USD from exports of 876,612 locally-assembled bicycles in the first five months this year, up 26 percent and 19 percent, respectively, compared to the same period of last year, according to the General Department of Customs and Excises.
The biggest market for Cambodia’s locally-assembled bicycles is the European Union, followed by the US, the UK, and Japan.
In the reviewed period, Cambodia shipped 495,341 bicycles worth 119 million USD to the EU, 223,912 others worth 44 million USD to the US, 125,602 units worth 25 million USD to the UK, and 338 units worth 94,137 USD to Japan.
Last year, Cambodia shipped abroad 418 million USD worth of bicycles, up from 331 million USD in the previous year./.