World Japan to tighten border control for visitors from Vietnam, Malaysia Japan plans to tighten its border control over travellers from Vietnam and Malaysia to prevent the spread of more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus.

World Bangkok suspends reopening of five types of venue The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on May 31 suspended an order of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to reopen five types of venue from June 1.

World Singapore to vaccinate over 400,000 students Singapore’s vaccination scheme will begin for over 400,000 students from schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) on June 1, said the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) on COVID-19 at a press conference on May 31.

World Indonesia to develop world’s largest green industrial area Indonesia is developing the largest green industrial area in the world, in North Kalimantan, that has great potential in the development of renewable energy.