At Cau Treo international border gate (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos announced on May 31 that Vietnam is temporarily suspending the entry of foreigners from India, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos or people who used to reside or travel through these countries within 21 days before entering Vietnam, except those in necessary cases.

The regulation is unapplied to foreigners entering or exiting Vietnam via cargo transport means after handling goods.

As the pandemic remains complicated at home, the embassy advised Vietnamese residents not to return home, further enhance countermeasures and serious follow the host country’s prevention and control measures, and not leave residences in emergency cases.

Those wanting to return home for special reasons must register with the Vietnamese Embassy and Consulate General in Laos so that domestic agencies could arrange quarantine services.

In May, the embassy received applications from 20 citizens for necessary reasons such as accidents and medical treatment.

Further information could be found via the hotlines 02096106775, 02098347979; 02097606868; 02092736868.

Those violating regulations on immigration will be seriously punished in line with law./.