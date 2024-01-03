Cho Quan Church - Earliest Catholic Construction in HCM City
Located in District 5, Cho Quan Church is considered the oldest cathedral in Ho Chi Minh City, with 300-year-old Gothic architecture. The church is now an attractive destination, drawing visitors and pilgrims.
Cho Quan Church. (Photo: VNA)
The bell tower of Cho Quan Church. (Photo: VNA)
Inside Cho Quan Church. (Photo: VNA)
Each wall and chamber is adorned with numerous statues of saints of various sizes. (Photo: VNA)
Cho Quan Church is located in District 5, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)