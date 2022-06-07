Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 7.

Politics Nguyen Thanh Long dismissed from NA, health minister posts The National Assembly (NA) on June 7 approved resolutions on the dismissal of Nguyen Thanh Long from the positions as the deputy of the 15th legislature and the Health Minister over his wrongdoings related to a COVID-19 test kit scam.

Politics US continues to cooperate with Vietnam in settling war aftermath Deputy Defence Minister Sen Lt Gen Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception on June 7 for USAID/Vietnam Mission Director Ann Marie Yastishock and US Defence Attache to Vietnam Thomas Stevenson, who came to say good-bye at the end of their tenure.