Chu Ngoc Anh dismissed from Hanoi chairman post
Chu Ngoc Anh was dismissed from the position as Chairman of the 16th municipal People’s Committee (2021-2026 tenure) at a meeting of the Hanoi People’s Council on June 7.
At the sixth meeting of the Hanoi People's Council. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The decision was made after the council considered a proposal by its Chairman during its sixth meeting, with all of the council members approving.
Anh was also dismissed as member of the council for the 2021-2026 term due to his violations of the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, and failing to satisfy standards set for a council member.
Earlier the same day, the Hanoi Party Committee consented to propose the council dismiss Anh from the chairmanship and membership.
On June 6, the Party Central Committee expelled Anh from the Party for his involvement in a COVID-19 test kit scam.
Anh is a member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Secretary of the Party delegation to the municipal People’s Committee, former Secretary of the Party delegation to the Ministry of Science and Technology and former Minister of Science and Technology./.