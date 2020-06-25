Business Over 84 percent of Kien Giang fishing vessels equipped with monitoring systems Some 3,360 fishing vessels or 84 percent of the total in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang had been equipped with the vessel monitoring systems as of late May, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Mekong Delta Trade and Industrial Fair 2020 opens The Mekong Delta Trade and Industrial Fair 2020 kicked off in Tien Giang province on June 24, aiming at popularising strong products of each locality in the region.

Business Shrimp exports to Canada rise steadily Shrimp exports to Canada as of mid-May had reached 54.7 million USD, a 32 percent rise year-on-year, following steady increases since 2016, aside from a slight dip last year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

Business Digiworld to distribute Apple products in Vietnam Digiworld Corporation will start selling Apple products from the end of this month, confirmed Doan Hong Viet, the company’s chairman and general director.