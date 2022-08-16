Society One of four victims in Manchester fire identified as Vietnamese Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on August 15 provided an update on the citizen protection work in the fire in Manchester, the UK, where a victim has been identified as a Vietnamese national.

Society Trial opens for 13 former leaders of Binh Duong province in land-use rule violation case The Hanoi People’s Court opened a trial on August 15 for 28 individuals in a case of violations of land management and use regulations in the southern province of Binh Duong, causing losses worth trillions of Vietnam dong to the State budget.

Society Training course for Vietnamese teachers abroad opens A training course on Vietnamese language teaching opened in Hanoi on August 15 for 80 Vietnamese teachers from nine countries.

Society Kien Giang, Ca Mau coordinate in combating IUU fishing The two southern provinces of Kien Giang and Ca Mau are joining hands in fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in their waters.