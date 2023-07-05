Business Vietnam fisheries technology exhibition in full swing The first-ever Vietnam Fisheries Technology Exhibition (FISTECH 2023) opened in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on July 5, featuring around 100 booths from nearly 100 domestic and international firms and organisations.

Business Webinar on contract negotiation, signing with Indian partners The Vietnam Trade Office in India held a webinar on July 5 to discuss several notes during the negotiation, signing and implementation of contracts with Indian partners, with about 150 business representatives interested in the Indian market taking part.

Business Vietnam, Belgium to boost green finance cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc has expressed wish to learn from Belgium’s experience in green finance as Vietnam's green bond market is now in the early stage of developing a legal framework and launching pilot projects.

Business Auto stocks expect good prospects on supportive policies Despite poor results in the first quarter of 2023, auto stocks are still expected to perform well on supportive policies, including interest rate cuts and a 50% reduction in automobile registration fees.