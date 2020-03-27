Coach Park donates 5,000 USD to COVID-19 fight
The head coach of the Vietnamese men’s football team Park Hang-seo on March 26 donated 5,000 USD to Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The head coach of the Vietnamese men’s football team Park Hang-seo donates 5,000 USD to Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The head coach of the Vietnamese men’s football team Park Hang-seo on March 26 donated 5,000 USD to Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donation was handed over to President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man.
Park said he hopes to join hands with the Vietnamese Party, State and Health Ministry to support practitioners for COVID-19 response, as well as patients, people in quarantine and especially those suffering the direct economic impacts of the pandemic.
For his part, Man spoke highly of Park’s contributions to the Vietnamese sports sector and the men’s football team over the past three years.
The official expressed his hope that the coach’s good deed will be spread, thus helping to attract more resources for Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight.
Man also informed the coach about the rosy signs of the economic, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) over the past years, saying the RoK is always Vietnam’s leading foreign investor and a major partner in trade and tourism.
The successes of the Vietnamese men’s football squad under the instruction of the coach have contributed to the Vietnam-RoK relationship, he stressed.
Earlier, Park participated in a campaign calling on people to properly wash their hands jointly launched by the Vietnam Football Federation and the Ministry of Health.
The same day, the northern province of Thai Nguyen held a teleconference between Thai Nguyen city and eight districts in the locality to encourage people to join hands in the COVID-19 combat.
Nearly 16 billion VND (682,000 USD) was raised by organisations and agencies in the province during the event./.