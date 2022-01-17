Environment World Bank builds offshore wind roadmap for Vietnam The World Bank has recommended 20 actions that address three priority themes for Vietnam’s successful offshore wind industry.

Environment Rich primate species in Vietnam threatened: WWF report About 25 different primate species out of 44 found in Vietnam call the Greater Mekong home, but these unique species are increasingly threatened by habitat loss and fragmentation, climate change, hunting and illegal trade.

Environment Cold weather predicted for northern region during Tet Weather in the northern region will turn warm from January 23 to 26 before a strong cold spell arrives ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment IT application helps improve State management of geological, mining activities As part of efforts to strengthen State management effectiveness and enhance the efficiency of mineral resources use, the General Department of Geology and Minerals of Vietnam under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has promoted the application of information technology in its operations.