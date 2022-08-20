Ha Khac Sam said that on average each year he sells about eight or nine tonnes of fish, with a selling price of 400,000 VND per kilo for salmon and 250,000 VND for sturgeon.

After costs are deducted, he takes home 500-600 million VND (21,000 – 25,000 USD) a year.

His fish farm has also created jobs for seven local people on monthly salaries of 6-7 million VND.

The location of the farm, in Pu Rin Mountain, has a temperate climate, with an average temperature of 11 to 23 degrees Celsius, which is favourable for fish farming.

Sam plans to expand his farm and find new markets in Hanoi, Hai Phong city, and Bac Ninh province. He has also developed the fish-raising farm in Nang Cat village, Tri Nang Commune, which is a popular destination in Thanh Hoa, into a tourism site.

Sam’s economic model has helped generate jobs for local people. It’s also associated with tourism development at the local Ma Hao and Bay Tang waterfalls./.

