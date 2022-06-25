According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), in the first half of this year, tra fish processing factories have operated at their full capacity to meet export orders. So far, tra fish export revenue is estimated at 1.4 billion USD.



The association reported that growth has been recorded in all the 117 export markets, especially China and the US.



Particularly, good signs have been seen in the markets covered by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) such as Mexico, Canada, Australia and Japan. To date, CPTPP market is the second largest export market of Vietnamese tra fish after China, Hong Kong (China), and the US.



The demand for fish from the CPTPP market has risen strongly in the first six months of this year to 170 million USD, up 64 percent year on year. The export revenue of frozen tra fish to the market is forecast to increase 35 percent to more than 110 million USD in the second quarter of this year.



With the current strong development trend, along with the recovery of import markets, Vietnam’s tra fish export is expected to recover strongly this year with a revenue of 2.6 billion USD./.

VNA