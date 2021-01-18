Companies collect 17 billion USD via bond issuance in 2020
As many as 277 businesses were involved in bond issuances in 2020, mobilising 403.5 trillion VND (17.4 billion USD), via some 2,200 issuance tranches, the Hanoi Stock Exchange has announced.
In December 2020, there were 98 registrations of bond issue with a total registered value of 75.35 trillion VND, 4.2 times higher than the previous month. (Photo: vietnambiz.vn)
In December 2020, there were 98 registrations for bond issuance with a total registered value of 75.35 trillion VND, 4.2 times higher than the previous month. Of them, there were 47 successful issuances from 35 enterprises, raising 34.7 trillion VND, accounting for 45.7 percent of the total registered value.
The banking group was still the largest issuing group in the month, successfully issuing more than 19 trillion VND, accounting for 55.13 percent of the total value of issued bonds.
Next was the real estate and construction with proportions of 5.88 percent and 4.38 percent, respectively. Other types of businesses accounted for a total of 28.35 percent of the value of bonds issued in December 2020./.