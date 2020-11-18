Business Wood industry regains growth momentum Despite a tough year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the national wood sector looks set to achieve its export turnover target of 12 billion USD, and some wood processing businesses have so many orders while they are in short of workers to complete them, according to the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (Vietforest).

Business Firms to be honoured as national brands After nine months of selection, 124 companies with a total of 283 products will be honoured as Vietnam National Brand this year, according to a decision of the National Brand Council.

Travel Mekong Delta provinces hope to revive battered tourism industry Provinces in the Mekong Delta have seen a decrease in the number of tourists due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.