ASEAN PM attends Standard Chartered-ASEAN Business Forum 2020 As ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended and delivered a speech at the Standard Chartered-ASEAN Business Forum 2020 themed “Unlocking the region’s potential”, which was televised on international medial channels.

ASEAN ASEAN looks to promote post-pandemic recovery An online consultation of ASEAN economic ministers with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN BAC) took place on August 24 under the chair of Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.

ASEAN Australian firms urged to explore opportunities in ASEAN Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism, and Investment Simon Birmingham called on Australia’s business community to explore more opportunities in the ten ASEAN member states during a webinar held over the weekend.