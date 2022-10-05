French luxury cruise ship Le Laperouse, carrying 88 passengers, became the first international passenger ship to dock at Con Dao Island after two years of disruptions from COVID-19.

The ship arrived after traveling to Indonesia and Singapore.

Its arrival marked an important milestone in developing the tourism industry on Con Dao in particular and in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province in general.

On Con Dao, passengers visited the infamous prisons where the French colonial administration jailed and tortured Vietnamese patriots, and also the cemetery where prisoners were buried. They also went diving to see coral reefs.

Con Dao Island is 185 kilometres south of the beach town of Vung Tau. It has a combined land area of 76 square kilometres and a population of around 10,000./.

VNA