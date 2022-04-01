Conference helps tackle technical problems facing goods exported to China
The National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department (NAFIQAD) together with the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam) co-organised a conferece on April 1 to handle technical problems and promote the export of Vietnamese agricultural, forestry and fishery products to China.
Processing Tra fish for export (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department (NAFIQAD) together with the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam) co-organised a conferece on April 1 to handle technical problems and promote the export of Vietnamese agricultural, forestry and fishery products to China.
Pham Hoang Duc from the NAFIQAD said some enterprises have yet to attach importance to complying with and meeting regulations of the Chinese market; and to implement strict and effective control measures.
Vuong Truong Giang from the Plant Protection Department informed that China's food safety requirements are very high, requesting an enterprise to have a management system equivalent to the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point System (HACCP).
At the conference, related technical problems in using software and declaring information online were raised by participating businesses.
Le Ba Anh, deputy head of the NAFIQAD, the issues are all related to the registration with China’s General Administration of Customs, so it is necessary to have specific reports on the situations.
According to him, Vietnamese management agencies pledged to quickly tackle problems facing exporters within their capacity and to work with relevant Chinese competent units to facilitate their registration and export. The firms were also advised to seek assistance from their Chinese importers./.