Business HCM City enjoys impressive growth in import-export turnover Despite suffering the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict which affects international trade, import and export activities of Ho Chi Minh city still achieved impressive growth in the first quarter of this year.

Business Hanoi lures 513 million USD in foreign investment in Q1 Hanoi attracted more than 513 million USD in foreign investment in the first quarter of this year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.