Over 3,600 tonnes of fresh lychees shipped to China via Lao Cai’s int’l border gate
Lao Cai (VNA) – More than 3,600 tonnes of fresh lychees from the northern provinces of Hai Duong, Bac Giang and Vinh Phuc were exported to China via Lao Cai province’s Kim Thanh II international border gate from May 8 to 24.
According to the customs department of the northern province of Lao Cai, between 200 and 250 tonnes of the fruit worth close to 2.1 million USD were shipped to China on a daily basis during the period.
Several measures, including COVID-19 prevention work, have been implemented to ensure quick and safe customs clearance for the goods. Drivers of exported batches ought to make health declarations, have their temperatures checked, and meet other pandemic prevention requirements at the border gate.
Vi Hai Yen from the Quang Minh import-export company in Lao Cai said complicated COVID-19 developments have caused many difficulties for exports; however, customs units at the border gate have provided the best possible conditions for businesses involved.
She said they have gone to work early to get things done sooner and arranged spaces to disinfect the fruit, as its places of origin have been hit by the pandemic.
The turnover of goods imported and exported via Lao Cai’s border gates exceeded 579 million USD as of May 15. Of the total figure, close to 400 million USD was from the export of products like dragon fruit, mango, jackfruit and watermelon, among others./.