Conference promotes value of biosphere reserves for sustainable development
Cu Lao Cham Biosphere Reserve in the central province of Quang Nam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Effective management of biosphere reserves plays an important role in achieving sustainable development goals, through the promotion of new initiatives for economic development, while ensuring social, cultural and environmental sustainability, said Hoang Thi Thanh Nhan, Deputy Director of the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Agency (NBCA) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
Nhan was speaking at the annual meeting of Vietnam's Biosphere Reserves Network and the scientific conference on "Promoting the value of Vietnam's biosphere reserves for sustainable development" on November 3 on the occasion of the International Day for Biosphere Reserves. The event was jointly held by the Vietnam National Committee on the Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB Vietnam) and the NBCA, with the support of UNDP Vietnam.
She said that the ministry has been working on establishing policies and myriad legal frameworks to further strengthen the management of biosphere reserves in Vietnam.
There have been numeral initiatives, models, and successes in the conservation of biodiversity and sustainable use of natural resources that have been implemented and upscaled across the network of biosphere reserves in the country, she said, adding the Biosphere Reserves Network has actively contributed to the pursuit of Vietnam’s sustainable development goals.
Up to date, Vietnam is home to 11 biosphere reserves, second only to Indonesia in the number of biosphere reserves in Southeast Asia. The ecological makeup of these biosphere reserves has been integral to the lives of not only millions of Vietnamese people, but also countless endemic plant and animal species. Promotion of their utility for climate regulation, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable human-nature coexistence have been of paramount importance to national policymaking.
Sustainable management of biosphere reserves is, thus, the key to unlocking their potential. The Global Environment Facility and UNDP Vietnam have taken a deep interest in promoting environmental resilience and supporting local livelihoods in the face of escalating climate-induced extremes through the strengthening of nature-based mechanisms such as biosphere reserve.
"Mainstreaming Natural Resource Management and Biodiversity Conservation Objectives into Socio-Economic Development Planning and Management of Biosphere Reserves in Vietnam" project implemented by the MoNRE and UNDP, is a prime example of said efforts.
Spanning across Western Nghe An, Cu Lao Cham – Hoi An, and Dong Nai biosphere reserves, the project prioritises restoration of 4,000 hectares of degraded forest land, sustainable management of 60,000 hectares of designated conservation areas, the improvement of 2,500 local households’ economic conditions, and uplifting women’s participation in project activities.
Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hoang Tri, Chairman of MAB Vietnam, shared that the annual meeting of Vietnam's Biosphere Reserves Network is an opportunity for the network of 11 biosphere reserves in Vietnam to look back on its one year of operation, take stock of learned lessons, and collectively define pathways for the next period.
In the coming years, the network aims to build a unified management framework, develop and apply the World Biosphere Reserve eco-label, promotion of eco-tourism, green economy and people's livelihoods to contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation in biosphere reserves in Vietnam.
Sustainable management of biosphere reserves in Vietnam has garnered significant attention from various stakeholders, with UNDP and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) playing a pivotal role in these efforts. Their focus has been on promoting environmental resilience and supporting local livelihoods in the face of escalating climate-induced challenges./.