A seminar is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on November 9 to discuss the implementation of commitments on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) components and putting them into action.

A plant that treats domestic solid waste and industrial waste to generate electricity was inaugurated in Phu Lang village, northern Bac Ninh province, on November 1.

Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh has asked the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Minister of Environment Han Whajin to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in the field of environment for sustainable development and the improvement of environment quality for the present and future generations.

Minister of Environment of the RoK Han Wha-jin is visiting Vietnam from October 31 to November 2 for the 15th annual Korea-Vietnam Environment Ministers Meeting (KVEMM) and related events.