Conference reviews five-year cooperation between legislative, front bodies
At the conference reviewing coordination between the National Assembly Standing Committee and the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A conference took place in Hanoi on March 13 to review the implementation of the coordination regulations between the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee and the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)’s Central Committee over the past five years.
The function was co-chaired by Politburo member, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Secretary of the Party Central Committee, President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien.
In his remarks, Chien stated that the two bodies have fully and effectively performed their responsibilities as outlined in the coordination regulations.
He said both sides have collaborated in organising voter contacts and promptly collecting opinions and suggestions from voters and the people, contributing to promoting democracy, fostering higher social consensus, and upholding the great national unity.
For his part, Hue highlighted some of the sides’ coordinated efforts, including organising the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and to People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term, and conducting vote of confidence targeting officials elected or approved by the NA during the 15th legislation’s 6th session.
The top legislator recommended strengthening coordination in consolidating the great national unity, handling petitions, and collecting opinions and suggestions from voters, among others.
He also noted the importance of the sides maintaining regular and ad hoc joint meetings to discuss coordination matters, sharing information, and coordinating external affair tasks./.