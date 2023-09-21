Conference seeks mechanisms for seaport development
The annual conference of the Vietnam Seaports Association (VPA) took place in Vung Tau city, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on September 21 with the participation of representatives from ministries, sectors, and 82 seaports across the country.
At Dong Nai Port, Bien Hoa city, the southern province of Dong Nai. (Photo: VNA)Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – The annual conference of the Vietnam Seaports Association (VPA) took place in Vung Tau city, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on September 21 with the participation of representatives from ministries, sectors, and 82 seaports across the country.
Addressing the event, Director General of the Vietnam Maritime Administration Le Do Muoi asked the VPA to closely cooperate with seaports to study and promptly suggest solutions and mechanisms serving the timely issuance of policies serving the sustainable and eco-friendly development of the nation’s seaport system.
VPA Vice Chairman Tran Khanh Hoang held that there is a need to quickly digitise the system and build green ports to meet current and future demands. Many domestic IT firms can provide digital solutions for the management, operation, online payment, and building of logistics ecosystems. Meanwhile, the digitalisation of Vietnamese seaports has made significant progress in recent times, but there are still many challenges ahead.
Nguyen Van Ban, Deputy General Director of Dong Nai Port JSC, suggested increasing investment in seaport infrastructure and implementing measures to simplify customs procedures and cargo handling procedures to enhance flexibility and reduce delivery times.
Cao Hong Phong, a member of the VPA’s executive board, proposed adding mandatory requirements to the cargo handling contracts between ports and shipping companies, including a deposit on each container or a bank guarantee, to ensure the responsibilities of the shipping companies and help the seaports tackle unsuitable cargo transported to Vietnam.
According to VPA Chairman Le Cong Minh, the volume of goods and containers passing through seaports last year increased by approximately 6-8% compared to 2021, which was slower than previous growth rates. Container traffic may still decrease this year but not by more than 8% compared to 2022, as growth in the final months is showing positive signs./.