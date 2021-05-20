Business Reference exchange rates up 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,154 VND per USD on May 20, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Women’s Empowerment Principles Award launched UN Women in Vietnam and the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs’ Council held an online ceremony on May 19 to launch the 2021 Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Award.

Business Hanoi strives to lead country in e-commerce Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi will strive to take the lead in e-commerce nationwide, considering it an important task in economic growth this year, Acting Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan has said.

Business Foreign enterprises place trust, raise investment in Dong Nai The trust of investors in the local business climate and support from authorities for enterprises count among the factors that have helped southern Dong Nai province almost reach its foreign direct investment (FDI) target for the year.