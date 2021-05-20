Conference to seek ways for boosting farm produce export to Japan
Farmers in Bac Giang are harvesting lychee for export (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan will jointly organise an online conference on June 2 to promote connections in a bid to increase the export of Vietnamese farm produce to Japan.
This is one of activities within the framework of a national trade promotion programme in 2021, which aims to support Vietnamese businesses to boost the export of agricultural products and food to foreign markets.
The event is expected to attract 60 local businesses operating in producing and exporting farm produce and food, along with Japanese firms.
Vietnam is ranked 17th in agro-forestry-aquaculture exports in the world, with turnover hitting 41.2 billion USD in 2020, accounting for 1.95 percent of the global total.
Recently, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan asked agencies within the ministry, local authorities and departments of agriculture and rural development of localities to focus on measures to seek new export markets for Vietnamese farm produce, saying that this is a decisive factor in the country’s agricultural economic development.
Relevant ministries, sectors, localities and business associations were urged to enhance negotiations to remove technical and trade barriers in key markets.
In the coming time, the country will continue to strengthen trade promotion activities, bolster the application of technology in agricultural development, and raise the quality of farm produce for export./.