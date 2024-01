Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President pays pre-Tet visit to Vinh Long province President Vo Van Thuong on January 19 visited and presented gifts to social policy beneficiaries and workers in Tra On district in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Politics Ceremony marks 74th anniversary of Vietnam - China diplomatic ties The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam hosted a banquet on January 18 in the presence of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang to celebrate the 74th founding anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 - 2024).

Politics Hoang Sa – sacred part of Vietnam’s territory Hoang Sa (Paracels) and Truong Sa (Spratlys), like integral pieces of Vietnamese blood and flesh, form part of the country’s territory, which is an immutable truth cherished by the Vietnamese people for generations. Fifty years have passed since January 19, 1974, when Hoang Sa was illegally occupied by China, this archipelago remains a persistent concern of the Vietnamese people.